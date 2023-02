LaVine closed with 27 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one block over 33 minutes during Sunday's 102-82 win over the Wizards.

LaVine finished as one of two Bulls players to score 20 or more points Sunday, finishing three points short of the 30-point mark. LaVine has surpassed the 25-point mark 23 times this year, including in four of his last five outings.