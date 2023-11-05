LaVine ended Saturday's 123-101 loss to the Nuggets with 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

LaVine failed to produce offensively and lacked the aggressiveness that has fueled strong results to this point. Morale might be running low for the 2-5 Bulls, although the top-heavy offensive burden on LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic is not dynamic enough to withstand high-quality opponents. The Bulls were outscored by 24 points in the second half.