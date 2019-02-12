Bulls' Zach LaVine: Full line in Monday's loss
LaVine collected 27 points (9-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 112-99 loss to the Bucks.
LaVine has been superb to start February, averaging 5.6 dimes to go with his usual scoring punch. Moreover, he has made at least 58.3 percent of his field goal attempts three times across the first five games of February with the least efficient performance during that stretch being this one. LaVine will likely cool down soon enough given his questionable shot selection. Regardless, he remains a strong option across all fantasy formats.
