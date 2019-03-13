Bulls' Zach LaVine: Fully practices Wednesday
LaVine (knee) went through a full practice Wednesday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
LaVine has missed the past two games with a knee injury, but signs are pointing towards the guard being available soon. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's matchup against the Clippers.
