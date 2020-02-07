Lavine scored 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), while tacking on three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during the Bulls' 125-119 loss to the Pelicans.

LaVine led the Bulls on a night where seven players all had at least 11 points. LaVine was upset in the closing minutes and had some angry words regarding the team's performance in postgame sessions. Regardless, LaVine is a bonafide stud and showings like Thursday may be closer to his floor than his ceiling.