Bulls' Zach LaVine: Game-high 22 points
Lavine scored 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), while tacking on three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during the Bulls' 125-119 loss to the Pelicans.
LaVine led the Bulls on a night where seven players all had at least 11 points. LaVine was upset in the closing minutes and had some angry words regarding the team's performance in postgame sessions. Regardless, LaVine is a bonafide stud and showings like Thursday may be closer to his floor than his ceiling.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...