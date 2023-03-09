LaVine ended with 29 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 victory over the Nuggets.

LaVine continues to shoot the lights out and is averaging 34.8 points on 57/55/88 shooting splits over his last four appearances. He was productive in other categories as well, notching at least four rebounds and four assists for a third straight game while recording his first multi-steal contest since Feb. 4.