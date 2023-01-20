LaVine logged 30 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-108 win over Detroit.

LaVine really found his groove in the second half, scoring 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field to seal up the win for Chicago. He finished the contest with a game-high 30 points and shot above 50 percent for just the fourth time this month. The Bulls forward also sank eight of nine free-throw attempts and continues to shine on offense, scoring at least 25 points in seven straight contests.