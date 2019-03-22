Bulls' Zach LaVine: Game-time call Saturday
LaVine (thigh) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine is dealing with a bruised right thigh, and he wants to warm up and see how he feels before a decision is made regarding his availability. He was a late scratch during Wednesday's win over the Wizards, prompting Antonio Blakeney to draw the start.
