LaVine generated 28 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during the Bulls' 127-125 preseason loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.

LaVine exploded for a team-high scoring total, coming just a point short of matching Zion Williamson's tally on the other side for the Pelicans. The sixth-year guard was an unqualified success during his first season in Chicago, posting career bests in points (23.7), rebounds (4.7), assists (4.5) and overall shooting percentage (46.7). He'll look to improve on those already impressive numbers this coming season while once again serving as the linchpin of the offense.