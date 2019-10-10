Bulls' Zach LaVine: Gets hot in preseason loss
LaVine generated 28 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during the Bulls' 127-125 preseason loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.
LaVine exploded for a team-high scoring total, coming just a point short of matching Zion Williamson's tally on the other side for the Pelicans. The sixth-year guard was an unqualified success during his first season in Chicago, posting career bests in points (23.7), rebounds (4.7), assists (4.5) and overall shooting percentage (46.7). He'll look to improve on those already impressive numbers this coming season while once again serving as the linchpin of the offense.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.