Bulls' Zach LaVine: Goal is six straight practices
LaVine (knee) has a goal of going through six consecutive full practices after Dec. 30, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports. If everything goes well, he'll play after that.
This is a significant development in LaVine's recovery, as he's set to go through multiple days of full contact practice. A return date has not been announced, but it appears that the goal is still for him to return in January. Once he does, it may mean fewer minutes for the likes of Justin Holiday, David Nwaba and Paul Zipser.
