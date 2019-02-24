LaVine ended with 42 points (17-29 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, and four assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 victory over the Celtics.

LaVine was on fire Saturday, coming away with a career-high 42 points on 17-of-29 shooting. Otto Porter (leg) left the game early which allowed both Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen to pick up the slack on the offensive end. LaVine has been a top-25 player over the past month and is putting up numbers similar to those he had early in the season. The Bulls lack of defense was evident in this one as the team combined for just four steals and two blocks. LaVine's value is not reliant on defense and owners simply have to hope he can remain healthy down the stretch.