Bulls' Zach LaVine: Goes ballistic in Saturday's win
LaVine ended with 42 points (17-29 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, and four assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 victory over the Celtics.
LaVine was on fire Saturday, coming away with a career-high 42 points on 17-of-29 shooting. Otto Porter (leg) left the game early which allowed both Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen to pick up the slack on the offensive end. LaVine has been a top-25 player over the past month and is putting up numbers similar to those he had early in the season. The Bulls lack of defense was evident in this one as the team combined for just four steals and two blocks. LaVine's value is not reliant on defense and owners simply have to hope he can remain healthy down the stretch.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...