LaVine totaled 41 points (16-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-101 loss to the Kings.

LaVine had easily his best game of the season Sunday, erupting for a season-high 41 points to go with four steals. Unfortunately, his teammates were unable to feed off his productivity, falling to their fourth loss in the last five games. After a slow start to the campaign, LaVine is starting to turn things around, putting up top-30 value over the past week. Given the Bulls have lofty expectations and have thus far failed to deliver, LaVine will need to continue his upward trend should they hope to contend again this season.