LaVine recorded 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 133-118 loss to Houston.

LaVine extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to five, but his efforts were not enough to carry the Bulls to victory -- in fact, Chicago has gone 2-3 in those contests. LaVine continues to be one of the Bulls' main scoring weapons, but it's not a secret he's having a down year. His 22.1 points per game, 45.2 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three are all the worst marks of the last five seasons for him.