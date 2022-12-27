LaVine recorded 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 133-118 loss to Houston.
LaVine extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to five, but his efforts were not enough to carry the Bulls to victory -- in fact, Chicago has gone 2-3 in those contests. LaVine continues to be one of the Bulls' main scoring weapons, but it's not a secret he's having a down year. His 22.1 points per game, 45.2 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three are all the worst marks of the last five seasons for him.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores team-high 33 points•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Puts up 21 points with seven dimes•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Posts 10,000th career point Sunday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Turns in solid scoring night•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Drains five threes against WSH•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Goes ballistic in Sunday's loss•