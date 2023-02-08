LaVine closed Tuesday's 104-89 loss to Memphis with 24 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-17 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 40 minutes.

LaVine surpassed the 20-point mark just for the third time over his last eight appearances, and while he remains a prolific scorer, the shooting woes remain that, particularly from three-point range. LaVine is averaging 21.5 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from deep during that eight-game stretch, a span in which he's taken a step back in scoring due to the impressive stretch of Nikola Vucevic.