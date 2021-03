LaVine had 30 points (10-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 38 minutes in Friday's loss against the Heat.

LaVine carried the Bulls offensively once again and delivered a strong performance across the board, highlighted by the fact that he reached the 30-point mark for the second time over his last three games. He's started March on an absolute tear, averaging 27.0 points while shooting 53.5 percent from the field in four games this month.