LaVine notched 32 points (11-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 126-117 win over the Wizards.

LaVine has topped the 30-point mark thrice in his last five games, and he remains one of the league's most electric scorers. He has also made at least five threes in three games during that span.