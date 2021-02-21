LaVine produced 38 points (15-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 122-114 win over the Kings.

Few teams would be able to bounce back with a signature win after the beatdown the Sixers gave the Bulls on Friday, but a gutsy performance by LaVine helped to reverse the team's fortunes. Lavine is playing as well as anyone in the league and is deserving of a role as a reserve in the upcoming All-Star Game,