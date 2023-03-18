LaVine supplied 39 points (15-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 47 minutes during Friday's 139-131 double-overtime victory over Minnesota.

There are not many players hotter than LaVine at the moment. Over his last seven games, LaVine put up averages of 34.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.6 triples. It hasn't always been pretty in Chicago this season, but LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are doing everything in their power to will this team into the playoffs.