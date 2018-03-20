Bulls' Zach LaVine: Goes through non-contact work Tuesday
LaVine (knee) went through non-contact portions of Tuesday's practice, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine has missed the past two tilts while recovering from knee tendinitis -- a situation that the Bulls, who are completely out of the playoff picture, are likely going to approach conservatively. If he ends up missing Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets, backcourt players such as Cameron Payne, Denzel Valentine and Antonio Blakeney should continue seeing expanded roles.
