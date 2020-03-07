LaVine (quadriceps) will continue to be considered questionable for Sunday's tilt with Brooklyn after taking part in a partial practice Saturday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine's status remains up in the air as the team has yet to make an official change to his availability for Sunday's contest. His inclusion in practice was a positive step in his recovery from a sore left quadriceps, though the reduced nature of it could indicate that the team plans on holding him out against the Nets. That said, a more detailed update on LaVine's status should come out in the leadup to tipoff.