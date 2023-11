LaVine (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

LaVine was a late scratch ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, but he'll return to action Friday. Over his last 13 appearances, LaVine has averaged 22.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.2 minutes per game.