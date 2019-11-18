LaVine (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Bucks.

The high-flying guard tweaked his ankle against the Nets on Saturday, but his status was never in much doubt, as he carried a "probable" tag into Monday's contest. Despite the ankle issue, LaVine finished Saturday's game with 36 points on 11-of-24 shooting (11-12 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist.