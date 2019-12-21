LaVine (shin) is in the starting lineup Saturday at Detroit, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

LaVine popped on on the injury report with the right shin contusion, but he was considered probable. The 24-year-old has seen a heavy workload in the last three games with 38.0 minutes, and he's averaging 31.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals in that stretch.