Bulls' Zach LaVine: Good to go Thursday
LaVine (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
LaVine rolled his ankle during Wednesday's practice but won't be forced to miss any time as a result. Over his past five games, LaVine is averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.0 minutes.
