Bulls' Zach LaVine: Good to go Tuesday
LaVine (neck) is starting Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Lavine was considered probable with neck spasms and a knee contusion, so it's not a surprise he remains in the starting five Tuesday. The 24-year-old is averaging 22.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.6 minutes over the last five games.
