Bulls' Zach LaVine: Good to go Wednesday
LaVine (illness) will play Wednesday against the Suns, Will Gottlieb of Bleacher Report reports.
LaVine was battling an illness earlier in the week, but the expectation all along was that he'd play Wednesday, and that'll be the case. Expect the Bulls' leading scorer to return to his role as the No. 1 option on offense.
