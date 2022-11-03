LaVine racked up 10 points (4-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 win over Charlotte.

The Bulls forward wasn't very effective from the field on Wednesday night, shooting just 2-of-7 in the first half before going 1-of-6 in the third quarter. He played a key role in getting the offense going early, dishing out three first-quarter assists - two of which went for three to help Chicago take a 27-26 lead to close out the period. It was the first time this season that LaVine started a game on back-to-back nights after coming into the season limited following his knee surgery back in May. His 10 points were a season-low after recording 19 or more points in all previous games coming in.