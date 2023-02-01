LaVine finished with 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 loss to the Clippers.

LaVine was a beast on the boards in the loss, hauling in a career-high 14 rebounds. While the scoring and assist numbers were right where we need them to be, it's fair to say his efforts on the glass were a bit of an outlier. Rumors surrounding the makeup of the Bulls moving forward continue to swirl, although no matter what happens over the next week or so, LaVine should continue to be a solid top-50 asset ROS.