LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the offseason, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Though LaVine's entry into the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday resulted in him sitting out the Bulls' season-ending loss Wednesday in Game 5 of the team's first-round series with the Bucks, it was lingering discomfort in his left knee that hampered him for most of the second half of the campaign. LaVine wasn't forced to miss extensive time because of the knee issue, which first cropped up in December. LaVine's defensive efficiency suffered as a result of the injury, and his offensive numbers also trended down after a promising start to the season. After the calendar flipped to January, LaVine averaged 23.0 points and 2.15 three-pointers on 45.3 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from downtown; prior to that, he averaged 26.0 points and 3.0 triples while shooting 50 and 41 percent from the field and distance, respectively. According to Cowley, LaVine's knee problem isn't considered degenerative, and an arthroscopic procedure should put him back to full strength well in advance of training camp in the fall. LaVine is ticketed for unrestricted free agency and will still be well-positioned to land a long-term deal north of $100 million.