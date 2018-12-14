Bulls' Zach LaVine: Heats up in Mexico City loss
LaVine tallied 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in the Bulls' 97-91 loss to the Magic on Thursday in Mexico City.
LaVine's scoring total led the Bulls on the night and was one of only four double-digit scoring efforts for Chicago. The 23-year-old bounced back to eclipse the 20-point mark after consecutive contests in which he failed to do so, only the second time that had transpired all season. Despite three sub-20-point efforts overall in the first six games of December, shooting has not been an issue for LaVine, who's now draining 55.2 percent of his attempts, including 45.5 percent from three-point range, over that span.
