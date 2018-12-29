Bulls' Zach LaVine: Heats up in win over Wizards
LaVine scored a team-high 24 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding three assists and a rebound in 29 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over the Wizards.
Despite a minutes restriction in his first start since recovering from an ankle injury, LaVine was still able to make an impact, scoring 11 straight points during a third-quarter run that put the Bulls on top for good. The 23-year-old has missed significant time in each of the prior two seasons, so expect Chicago to keep a close eye on his workload, but if LaVine can stay reasonably healthy he appears headed for a career-best campaign.
