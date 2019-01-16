Bulls' Zach LaVine: Held in check during loss
LaVine finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in the Bulls' 107-100 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
LaVine's ragged shooting night was partly the result of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's solid defense, and it led to the fifth-year guard's lowest scoring total since Nov. 30. LaVine has scuffling from the field more often than not lately, as he now has three sub-40-percent shooting tallies in the last four games. He did help make up for his offensive shortfall with strong work as a facilitator, however, as his assist total Tuesday qualified as his highest since Dec. 4.
