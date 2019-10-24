Bulls' Zach LaVine: Held under 20 points in opener
LaVine compiled 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 30 minutes in Tuesday's 126-125 loss to the Hornets.
LaVine filled out the box score nicely, though his scoring surprisingly lagged behind a bit in a game in which the two sides combined for 251 points. That shouldn't be an issue moving forward for LaVine, who still sported a 28.3 usage percentage in the contest, which was only marginally behind his 2018-19 mark.
