LaVine scored 20 points (7-23 FG, 1-11 3Pt5-6 FT) while adding nine assists, four rebounds and a steal in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 overtime loss to the Pacers.

His poor shooting night ultimately cost the Bulls, but LaVine still scored at least 20 points for the 16th straight game. He's averaging 28.9 points, 5.2 boards, 4.1 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.6 steals over that stretch, and he remains the one reliable offensive threat in Chicago's lineup.