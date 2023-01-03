LaVine recorded 26 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 145-134 overtime loss to Cleveland.

DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 44 points, but LaVine was still plenty productive on his own. The 27-year-old has scored 20 or more points in 13 of 16 games since the beginning of December, averaging 24.6 points, 4.4 boards, 4.1 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch, and it's possible he'll take on an even bigger share of the offensive load later in the season if the 16-21 Bulls elect to deal veterans like DeRozan before the trade deadline.