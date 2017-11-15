Bulls' Zach LaVine: Hopes to be cleared for practice soon

Coach Fred Hoiberg intimated Wednesday that LaVine (knee) will return to practice in the near future. "[LaVine] should be cleared (for practice) hopefully this week," Hoiberg said.

Chicago is in no rush to get LaVine, who's coming off of a torn ACL, back on the floor, but he appears to be slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery. LaVine, himself, stated several weeks ago that he felt ready to ramp up his activity, but the Bulls will take every measure of caution with arguably their most important future piece. Barring some sort of setback, expect LaVine to be back at practice sometime in the next few days. If all goes well, he could make his Bulls debut within the next two or three weeks.