LaVine will meet with team doctors and trainers Thursday to discuss his minutes restriction, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine believes he's ready for more minutes after being capped at 20 minutes through his first three games of the season, though Chicago's management has previously gone on record saying the guard would increase his workload weekly. He played 20 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, recording five points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Depending on how Thursday's meeting goes, LaVine could be in line for an increase in minutes as early as Saturday against the Hawks.