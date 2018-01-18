Bulls' Zach LaVine: Hoping to see minutes increase
LaVine will meet with team doctors and trainers Thursday to discuss his minutes restriction, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine believes he's ready for more minutes after being capped at 20 minutes through his first three games of the season, though Chicago's management has previously gone on record saying the guard would increase his workload weekly. He played 20 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, recording five points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Depending on how Thursday's meeting goes, LaVine could be in line for an increase in minutes as early as Saturday against the Hawks.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 18 in Monday's win•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will see limited minutes Monday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will start in Bulls debut•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will return Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Could return as early as Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: To be re-evaluated over weekend•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...