LaVine (knee) contributed 29 points (10-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 108-99 win over the Nets.

The 27-year-old continues to deal with knee trouble, but he didn't let it slow him down Tuesday as he scored 20 of his points in the fourth quarter to lead the Bulls to a comeback victory. LaVine has dropped at least 20 points in four of the five games he's played to begin the season, but despite Tuesday's performance he'll still be held out of the lineup Wednesday against Charlotte as Chicago prioritizes his long-term health.