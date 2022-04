LaVine supplied seven points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-94 loss to the Celtics.

LaVine suffered through one of his worst shooting performances of the season in Wednesday's loss. The normally-accurate guard laid a goose egg beyond the arc and only connected on two shots overall.