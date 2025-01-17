LaVine (illness) is questionable for Friday's game versus Charlotte.
LaVine was a very late addition to the injury report and fantasy managers will want to monitor this situation closely. If LaVine is ultimately held out, guys like Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, Lonzo Ball and Coby White would likely see an uptick in usage.
