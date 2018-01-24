Bulls' Zach LaVine: In line for increased minutes after Wednesday
LaVine, who remains with a 24-minute limit for Wednesday's contest against the 76ers, could see a minutes increase as soon as Friday against the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Coach Fred Hoiberg and other staff members are set to meet Thursday to discuss an expected increase to LaVine's workload. He's been solid thus far in limited action with his new squad, averaging 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 threes across 20.4 minutes per contest. More information should emerge following the aforementioned meeting.
