LaVine (thigh) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

After being designated as available, LaVine was a late scratch Wednesday. He's dealing with a thigh bruise and likely felt more pain than he anticipated while warming up ahead of tipoff. Antonio Blakeney will get the start, while LaVine prepares for a potential return Saturday against the Jazz.