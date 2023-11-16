LaVine totaled 19 points (6-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 96-94 loss to the Magic.

LaVine led all scorers with 19 points, a strong indication that this game was far from spectacular. The subject of recent trade rumors, LaVine has been inconsistent this season, barely inside the top 100 in standard fantasy formats. The Bulls are currently weighing up a few things, not the least of which is their direction moving forward. At this point, managers simply need to hold LaVine and see where things go, be it in Chicago or elsewhere around the league.