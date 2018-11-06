Bulls' Zach LaVine: Leads all scorers with 41 points Monday
LaVine had 41 points (13-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 11-14 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in 49 minutes during Monday's 116-115 victory over New York.
LaVine played a ridiculous 49 minutes Monday, finishing with 41 points on 13-of-25 shooting. He continues to be the man on offense for the Bulls, and sealed this game, connecting on a free-throw with just 0.2 seconds left on the clock. He is going to have some inconsistencies with his efficiency but clearly has the green light and should unquestionably be on a roster everywhere.
