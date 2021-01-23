LaVine scored 25 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's win over the Hornets.

LaVine has been able to score at will of late and is averaging 31.1 points across his last seven games. While he didn't see his typical volume from the field on Friday, he worked efficiently on the way to his 25 points. In addition to scoring, LaVine has taken on more ball-handling duties this season and is averaging 5.5 assists per game -- over one per game more than his previous career-best mark.