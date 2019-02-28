LaVine scored a game-high 30 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-107 win over the Grizzlies.

The 23-year-old has been running very hot or cold lately -- he's erupted for at least 30 points twice in the last five games but also scored 15 or less twice. For the most part, though, LeVine is emerging as the go-to scorer the Bulls hoped they were getting when they acquired him from the T-wolves a couple of seasons ago, averaging 24.5 points, 5.8 assists, 5.4 boards and 2.4 three-pointers through 10 games in February.