Bulls' Zach LaVine: Leads club in loss
LaVine scored a team-high 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-94 loss to the Magic.
The 23-year-old continues to be the Bulls' most consistent offensive threat, at least when he's healthy. LaVine has scored in double digits in 10 straight games, averaging 20.1 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 boards, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch -- although he did miss five games in the middle of it due to an ankle injury.
