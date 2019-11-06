Bulls' Zach LaVine: Leads team in loss
LaVine had 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 34 minutes of a 118-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
LaVine pulled out all the stops in trying to pull an upset of the Lakers, finishing with a season-high in rebounds and matching a season-high in assists while dropping 20-plus points in the third consecutive game. The 24-year-old continues to bring it on a nightly basis, despite his team's slow start to the year. The Bulls take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
