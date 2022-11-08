LaVine finished with 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 111-97 victory over the Raptors.

After sitting out the previous game (knee), LaVine showed no rust Monday night, leading his team in scoring, among several other categories. He did get into foul trouble a couple times, leading to a few less minutes on the court but it seems like when he does play there aren't any minute restrictions for injury management purposes. In his eight appearances so far, the 27-year-old is averaging 21.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes per game.