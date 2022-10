LaVine racked up 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 128-96 loss to the Cavaliers.

LaVine made his first appearance of the season after missing the season opener due to a knee injury, leading the team in scoring in the losing effort. LaVine tallied a team-high in field goals made, also leading the Bulls with four assists in the contest.